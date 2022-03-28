Royal visit makes positive impression in the Premier

The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council says it was clear Prince Charles and Camilla have a love for Ireland following their visit.

Marie Murphy was commenting following Friday’s visit by the Royal couple to Cashel and Cahir.

She was on hand to make a presentation to them, as well as telling their royal highnesses about the history of Cahir Castle.

Councillor Murphy says they were personable and kind to all those who had gathered to welcome them.

“The way they went along the line of everybody from the Day Care and shook hands with them and had a word with everybody was just lovely.

“They did involve themselves with people – I suppose you could tell from the speech made in Cashel that they love Ireland.

“I know they have been on a number of private visits where they have walked in the Knockmealdown Mountains in the past.”