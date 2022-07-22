Rock takes a step towards World Heritage status

The Rock of Cashel has been included on new World Heritage Tentative List for Ireland

The historic site is part of the Royal Sites of Ireland application which has been successfully included on the new Tentative List for the country.

The list is an inventory of natural and cultural heritage sites that may have potential to demonstrate Outstanding Universal Value for all of humanity.

Once submitted to UNESCO, this new Tentative List will replace the existing 2010 List.

The Department and OPW will now support the three sets of sites to develop their nomination bids for submission to the World Heritage Centre in Paris.