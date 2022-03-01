Red letter day for Cashel Palace Hotel

Today is a historic day for Cashel, as the new look Cashel Palace Hotel opened its doors.

This follows a multi million Euro overhaul of the iconic building, which is now owned by John Magnier of Coolmore Stud.

General Manager, Adriann Bartels says that the investment saved the building from potential ruin.

“Nervous excitement I’d say on this truly, truly, historic day. The restoration was us bringing back to life an absolute gem of a building that was about to crumble away if somebody hadn’t done something to it.

“We were very lucky that the Magnier family decided to invest and bring it back to its former glory and even make it something that will last another couple of generations we hope and keep the building alive for a long, long time to come.”

There are 42 bedrooms, some with views of the restored gardens and Rock of Cashel.

There will also be an emphasis on locally sourced food and produce under the guidance of Stephen Hayes and his team.