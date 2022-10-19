Planning refused for mid-Tipp glamping site

Plans for a new tourism venture in mid-Tipperary have been rejected by the planning authority.

The proposals for Kilfithmone Rectory at Killoskehan near the Devil’s Bit Mountain were lodged with Tipperary County Council last January.

The application sought to renovate the rectory as well as a change of use for some existing agricultural outbuildings to facilitate glamping pods.

A change of use of the garden was also sought to accommodate six 19 square metre bell tents and 15 parking spaces.

One of the issues raised in the planners report was that the application didn’t demonstrate a clear need or potential development to the local community.

The County Council has now refused planning permission for the glamping site.