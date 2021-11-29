Over half a million Euro approved for Tipp projects

Three Tipperary projects are to benefit from almost €530,000 in funding, as part of an overall national investment of €15.5 million.

These include the upgrade of a bridge and walkway connecting the Suir Blueway and Ardfinnan village with planting and seating, widening of a section of the Blueway in Carrick-on-Suir and the development of an off road cycling and walking path in Thurles by the River Suir.

The funding will focus on developing adventure tourism, with things like hiking, mountaineering, swimming and cycling.

Senator Garret Ahearn said this funding will give all three areas a significant boost.

“This is showing real support to rural areas to support walking and cycling. This is a commitment this Government made when the programme for Government was set up in the formation of this Government in 2020.

“To see €530,000 being put towards those three projects in Tipperary, I think is hugely welcomed.”

The funding allows for €138,600 for the Ardfinnan Walkway and Bridge Access upgrade between the Suir Blueway and Ardfinnan village including appropriate planting and seating on the banks of the River Suir. Ardfinnan.

There will be €180,000 for the widening of 950m of the Suir Blueway Walk near Carrick-on-Suir to link with existing sections of the route resulting in a continuous 3m wide surface for over 3km.

Funding of €210,487 has been allocated for the provision of an off-road walking/cycling pathway along the River Suir from Clongour Road to Turtulla Bridge/Golf Club, finishing at Lady’s Well on the Mill Road.