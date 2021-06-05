Outdoor Structure Fund allocation put to good use in Cahir

Weather permitting outdoor dining will be a feature in the heart of Cahir this summer.

A section of the footpath on the Square in the historic town has been widened to cater for tables and seating.

As part of the development a disability parking space is being relocated along the street.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney says the works will help local traders impacted by Covid restrictions.

“Given the current climate it’s great news that we got the additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund money to remove three car spaces from The Square.”

“I know everybody wants to keep car spaces but in this occasion it’s to help businesses with their outdoor dining.”

“These three spaces hopefully will create a bit of an ambience about the place and give a continental feel and hopefully for the summer we’ll see people sitting out and having their coffee or tea.”