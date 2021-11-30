OPW Minister to view Nenagh works

Minister of State for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan, will visit Nenagh later this afternoon to look at efforts to revitalise the town’s Historic & Cultural Quarter.

The Limerick TD is to visit the Castle, the Genealogy and Heritage Centre, and the new Tourist Office which opens to the public tomorrow.

Investment in Nenagh’s Historic and Cultural Quarter will total €866,000, about three-quarters of which has already been set aside by the State.

It’ll see works take place at the old Nenagh Jail, Nenagh Castle, Banba Square and the former Rialto Cinema.