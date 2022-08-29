Opinions sought on Ballina – Dromineer Greenway

Tipperary County Council has opened a public consultation on a 24km greenway project to link Ballina / Killaloe with Dromineer.

This development is part of the Lough Derg Greenway project, and would see a walking and cycling path connecting the two areas.

It is hoped the greenway would improve accessibility to other local attractions in the area ultimately forming part of the proposed national cycle network.

The project is now in Phase 1 which looks at concept and feasibility.

The consultation will remain open until September 22.

The study area map and scheme brochure are available at the Nenagh Civic Offices, Killaloe Public Library, and online.

You can submit your views and feedback using the online feedback form available on the project website at www.loughderggreenway.ie; by email to [email protected]; by post addressed to: FAO – Clandillon Civil Consulting, Loughderg Greenway Project Team, Osprey Business Centre, Devoy Quarter, Naas, Co. Kildare. W91 W0D0.