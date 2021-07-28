Official recognition for Tipperary museum

The Thomas MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan has received Full Museum Status from a national body.

The centre, which officially opened in 2013, is among 10 Irish museums to receive the Certificate from the Museum Standards Programme for Ireland.

On its Facebook page, museum management say it’s “an amazing achievement for (their) Volunteers and for the Community in Cloughjordan.”

The development includes the MacDonagh family home which has been transformed into a museum space dedicated to telling his story and that of his family.