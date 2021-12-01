New Nenagh tourist office described as perfect location to showcase North Tipp

Nenagh’s new Tourist Office opens to the public this morning, serving as an information hub for visitors exploring the entire north of the county.

The office, located via Nenagh Arts Centre, also serves as a small museum celebrating the history of Nenagh and the surrounding areas, including sport, music, literature and art.

It opens at 10am this morning, with a strict capacity limit of 20 people in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

Nenagh Municipal District Administrator, Rosemary Joyce, has been central to the efforts in developing the facility.

“We’re here in the heart of the historic and cultural quarter of Nenagh. We’re in the old building which was the former Town Hall built in 1889.

“We’re also in close proximity to Lough Derg – the gateway to Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

“You could not have a more iconic or appropriate location for people to come in and see what we have on offer.”