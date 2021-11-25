New look Cashel Palace Hotel to reopen in March

After four years of restoration, the Five-Star Cashel Palace Hotel will reopen its doors to guests next March.

Management have confirmed the reopening date of the luxury hotel and spa, which is now owned by Susan Magnier and her family – best known for the nearby Coolmore Stud.

The hotel will include 42 rooms, a world-class spa, ballroom, and Guinness Bar which celebrates the hotel’s historical links to the father of Arthur Guinness.

The building is a Palladian Manor built in the 18th century, but first became a hotel in 1962.