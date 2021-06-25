McGrath: Tipp company could face closure due to insurance issues

Insurance being denied to a North Tipperary company could threaten its future.

This is according to Deputy Mattie McGrath who spoke in the Dáil yesterday about the problems being faced by Aqua Splash in Dromineer.

He said that the Lough Derg business have approached multiple insurance providers and cannot get anyone to renew their policy.

Deputy McGrath said that following on from prolonged closures, this is not something a business should be facing after they have opened back up.

“The insurance runs out next month. Not one insurer will renew their insurance and they have tried outside providers who are regulated here in Ireland – they also refused.

“They just got over the lockdowns and now they’re back in business.

“This is the fifth year running and they’ve had considerable difficulty with planning and insurance and it’s an excellent facility.

“All these water facilities are going to be closed in the coming months if they can’t get insurance.”