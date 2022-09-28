McGrath: Government has abandoned hospitality sector

Tourism is the big loser in this year’s budget, according to the Rural Independents Group.

VAT for the hospitality sector will return to 13.5 per cent next February – after the government announced the special 9 per cent rate would end.

Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath says tourism needs more support.

“This is the wrong message to send out – we need to nurture them and support them and get them back on their feet.

“The Government are simply abandoning them come the 1st of March next year, just when the tourist season would be about to kick into gear.”