Major revamp planned for Glen Hotel

The former Glen Hotel in West Tipp is expected to get a new lease of life as a tourism business.

The hotel went under the hammer recently with a guide price of €100,000 and sold for €224,000 after attracting 105 bids at an online auction by O’Grady DNG Auctioneers.

The new buyer plans to redevelop the premises as a hostel, cycling and walking facility and a cafe.

Part of the business is expected to be open by next summer.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, auctioneer Liam O’Grady spoke about the plans.

“The buyer is Irish first of all and has experience in this kind of business – it’s going to be a tourism project.

“Now, some of the building is in a poor state of repair, so there will be a share of construction work to be carried out there.

“Long term plans for the project are, and the company who have purchased the property have a reputation in this line of business, is that it will be a recreational project.

“It will be a combination of a hostel, cycling, walking, café and a business along that line.”

He added that it will give a local employment boost throughout the construction phase, while part of the business is expected to be operational by next summer.

The online auction attracted bids from America and Australia with eleven bidders in total.