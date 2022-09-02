Linking Suir Blueway and Waterford Greenway described as a gamechanger

Steps are being taken to connect two of the most popular amenities in Tipperary and Waterford.

People are being asked to give their view on proposals to link the Suir Blueway with the Waterford Greenway.

Tipperary County Council and Waterford City & County Council have launched the first public consultation phase for the plans potentially linking Carrick-on-Suir to Kilmeadan.

Mayor of Carrick Councillor David Dunne says the plans have huge potential.

“This is a gamechanger for Carrick on Suir – you’ll be actually able to cycle or walk from Dungarvan all the way to Clonmel and Carrick on Suir will be the focal point between the two.

“This is a dream that I had a number of years ago after seeing the success of the Blueway. It’s just unbelievable to say that we’re after pushing it this far and hopefully it won’t take long to get it through planning and all the other stages and hopefully the funding will still be there to bring this to fruition.”

Councillor Dunne saying linking the two would be a huge boost and add to the benefits already being felt locally.

“Just to see the success of the Blueway and the Greenway. Kilmacthomas was transformed by the Greenway, Kilsheelan is flying, Carrick is getting a major income out of the Blueway.”

The project’s web portal is open with detail on the project study area and how to make observations or submissions until Friday 7th October 2022.

View the study area and have your say on this exciting project by logging onto https://consultations.tipperarycoco.ie or https://www.waterfordcouncil.ie/projects/public-consultations/index.htm.

Further information is available for inspection at the offices of both local authorities at Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, Waterford City, Dungarvan and also Portlaw Library until 7th October 2022.