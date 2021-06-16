Key funding for Tipperary monuments and historic sites

Five Tipperary projects have been included in the latest funding announced under the Community Monuments Fund.

In all nearly €170,000 is coming to the county.

The main aims of the Community Monuments Fund are the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.

This year’s allocation sees five projects dotted around the Premier County receive vital funding for such works.

The main beneficiary in Tipp is Coolquill Castle near Killenaule which is to receive over €58,200.

Almost €51,000 is earmarked for Carney Castle outside Borrisokane while in excess of €27,000 is allocated for Pallas Church near Rathcabbin.

Two other projects are to benefit under Stream 2 of the Heritage Department funding with over €19,500 for Carrick on Suir Clock Tower and €12,000 for Roscrea’s Moanincha Abbey.

In all 139 monuments and historic sites are included in the 2021 Community Monuments Funds announced by Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan totalling €4.2 million.