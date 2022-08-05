Kennedy highlights need for additional tourist accommodation in Cashel

Budget accommodation is needed to support tourism in Cashel.

That’s the opinion of local councillor and Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Roger Kennedy who says that the former disconnect between the town itself and those visiting The Rock has dissipated in recent years.

However, he says that while there are now more tourists staying around the town and a large increase in visitor numbers the lack of affordable beds is still a problem.

He says that he would like to see B&B’s opening back up in the area.

“This town needs more accommodation, the Palace is tremendous, we need a place that can take coach loads going in for their cup of tea, their refreshments they want and moving on… we need extra beds and it’s a problem all across the county.”