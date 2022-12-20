Further information sought on Cashel hotel expansion

Tipperary County Council have sought further information in relation to what has turned out to be a controversial planning application in Cashel.

The proposals from Marymount Assets Ltd relate to phase two of the Cashel Palace Hotel made up of two blocks totalling 28 rooms on Moor Lane and would require the demolition of a hay shed on the site.

The Cashel Palace – including the latest proposals – form part of the St Patrick’s Rock Masterplan area where it is an overall objective to improve the visitor experience to the town.

62 submissions have been made to Tipperary County Council during the planning process.

A decision was due on the application yesterday however planning officials have sought further information from the developers.