Dublin Castle is the biggest earner for the OPW, collecting €1.2 million in the first eight months of this year.

It’s followed by the Rock of Cashel which brought in €1.1 million in entrance fees.

Up until August of this year, the Office of Public works collected €7 million from all of its national monuments.

According to the Examiner, the top two earners charged an €8 rate for adults, with the fees only reintroduced this year following the pandemic.