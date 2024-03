The Rock of Cashel was one of the most popular visitor attractions in Ireland in 2023.

15.3 million people visited the country’s historic castles, gardens and monuments last year.

The Office of Public Works says the numbers are up around 300,000 when compared to 2022.

It’s responsible for caring, maintaining and operating 780 important heritage sites nationwide.

The most popular ticketed sites last year were the Rock of Cashel, Kilkenny Castle & Parklands and Dublin Castle.