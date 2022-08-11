Glamping site approved for Newcastle

A new tourism accommodation project has been approved for South Tipperary.

The local authority has given its ruling on the plans for a glamping site near the village of Newcastle.

Anthony Murphy and Helen Fitzpatrick intend to provide four glamping pods at Coole, Middle Quarter.

They will cater mainly for couples getaways ad staycations but with the potential to accommodate families and friends together across a number of pods. Party groups will not be permitted.

Also included in the plans are an outdoor communal area, a reception hut and a sauna on the site near the River Suir.