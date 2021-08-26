Funding sought for Holycross visitor centre

Tipperary County Council has submitted a funding application to advance plans for a Visitor Centre at Holycross Abbey.

The Holycross Community Group has been spearheading the plans for the centre, which would be located adjacent to the Abbey in the Padre Pio Prayer Garden.

It’s envisaged that the centre would include the history of the Abbey, and also serve as a focal point for rural tourism and artisan food.

Independent TD and Holycross native Michael Lowry has welcomed the Council’s recent funding application to the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

“So the facilities need to be improved and developed to accommodate the increased numbers.”

“Holycross Abbey has a treasured history. It’s story has to be understood and brought to the people through an interpretive centre.”

“We have a very active local committee and they in consultation with the County Council have developed a vision for a centre to be located in the Padre Pio Garden.”