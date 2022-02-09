Expansion of Hidden Heartlands seen as a boost for North Tipp

Parts of north Tipperary have been repositioned into Fáilte Ireland’s tourism brand, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

The move was announced as part of a review of that brand and Ireland’s Ancient East.

From now on, all the Nenagh Municipal District and some of the Thurles Municipal District will be under Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

The rest of Tipperary remains under Ireland’s Ancient East.

The change aims to generate further awareness of the region domestically and internationally.

The Cathaoirleach of the Nenagh Municipal District, Michael O’Meara, has welcomed the move.

“I’ve always thought that the Hidden Heartlands was a terrific idea but its base was too narrow – focusing too much on a very narrow corridor down along by the Shannon.

“I believe that from an international and national point of view you need to have a critical mass of area. We’re bringing in a much larger area now – we’re bringing in counties such as Leitrim and Cavan, Roscommon down into Offaly and parts of Tipperary and East Galway and East Clare.”