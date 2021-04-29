Efforts to secure World Heritage Site status for Rock of Cashel

There are proposals that the Rock of Cashel be placed on the tentative list for inclusion in the Royal Sites of Ireland – World Heritage Sites.

These are described as “places of Universal value to all humanity.”

This process is overseen by a World Heritage Committee with just three Irish sites included in the total of just over 1,100 worldwide.

Councillor Michael Fitzgerald – who made the proposal at a recent local authority meeting – says the Rock of Cashel ticks all the boxes.

“It would mean a tremendous amount. The fact that this opportunity only comes every ten years – the application has to be in by June of this year.”

“I think the Rock of Cashel now is in a much better place than it has been heretofore – it has had a Royal visit and the number of tourists being attracted to the Rock has increased considerably.”