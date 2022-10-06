Councillors highlight need for more EV charging points in Tipperary

The lack of electric vehicle chargers in Tipperary could have an impact on tourism for the coming season.

That’s according to Councillor Andy Moloney who raised the issue at a meeting of Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District following a motion by Councillor Marie Murphy to increase the number of charging points across the district.

Councillor Moloney said that he had been speaking to motorcycle tour companies who typically bring a lot of business to the county but that the lack of charging points would deter them from choosing Tipperary as a destination in future.

“Most people that are visiting the country now are planning their journeys around the EV charging points. If we don’t have the EV charging points in Cahir town or the areas around it we’re at an economic disadvantage from tourism

“We’ve put the facilities in place – it’s now for the government to put the infrastructure in place.”