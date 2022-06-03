Clogheen to benefit from return of Rhododendron Walking Festival

The Rhododendron Walking Festival makes a welcome return to Clogheen over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The event has proved extremely popular but Covid put paid to plans over the last two years.

The weekend starts out with a sunset walk this evening and there are walks for all ages and abilities over the weekend.

Walks Organiser Liam Fleming says they’re delighted to be back in action for what is a significant boost for the area.

“Unfortunately we missed the last two years. We had just set up – 2018 was our first festival then in ’19 we had great numbers to the area and we’re just delighted to be back.

“The local businesses, some of them described is as better than Christmas for them that weekend the numbers that come in so it’s a great benefit to the whole area.”

Booking for the walks is open at www.vee.ie