Cashel on show for US travel writers

A group of top US travel writers and editors have enjoyed a fact-finding visit to Cashel recently as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

They had been attending the prestigious Travel Classics International writers’ conference at Ashford Castle.

The conference is regarded by many as the world’s foremost networking event – bringing together celebrated editors from a wide range of high-profile publications including titles like Condé Nast Traveller and National Geographic Traveller.

During their trip to Ireland the writers and editors had the chance to take part in various familiarisation visits – so that they could experience at first-hand some of the many great things to see and do on a holiday in Ireland and then share their experiences with their readers and followers.

One of the highlights of their visit was their time in Cashel, which included a tour of the Rock of Cashel followed by lunch in the Castle Palace Hotel.

The United States remains an extremely important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 1.7 million American visitors, whose visits delivered €1.6 billion for the economy.