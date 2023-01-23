Cashel Palace part of Tourism Marketing strategy launch

Representatives from the Cashel Palace Hotel were among around 500 tourism industry leaders from around the country who attended the launch of Tourism Ireland’s marketing strategy and plans to promote the island of Ireland overseas in 2023.

Tourism Ireland aims to rebuild revenue from overseas holidaymakers to pre-pandemic levels – by attracting ‘value-adding tourists’ – that’s visitors who stay longer, spend more in the regions and in Northern Ireland, arrive during the shoulder season and consider their impact on the environment.

The drive will also focus on markets that deliver the greatest revenue.

The Cashel Palace – which was voted Hotel of the Year in 2022 – is one of the flagship hotels in Ireland following its multi-million Euro restoration in recent years.