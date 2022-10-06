Cashel Palace Hotel flying the flag for Tipp in Dubai

The Cashel Palace Hotel is one of just 14 Irish companies in Dubai with Tourism Ireland this week.

They are attending TFest, a luxury travel festival which connects influential luxury travel buyers with luxury hotels and suppliers from Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The four-day event involves ‘matchmaking’ meetings set up using AI to ensure the delegates connect with the most appropriate contacts.

Louise Finnegan, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Business Partnership says TFest is an excellent platform to showcase the superb luxury tourism offering in Ireland.

It is hoped that the local presence in Dubai will bring increased business to both Cashel and Tipperary.