The Cashel Palace is hoping to add 28 new bedrooms to the facility

Plans for Phase Two of the Cashel Palace Hotel development have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

The latest proposals would be made up of two blocks totalling 28 rooms on Moor Lane and would require the demolition of a hay shed on the site.

If approved this phase would add to the facilities already provided in the Cashel Palace which reopened in March of this year following its multi-million Euro refurbishment.

A previous application was lodged for the construction of 24-bedroom suites, with new retail and café facilities on the site. This was subsequently withdrawn following comments from the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts in relation to Archaeology and Built Heritage. The revised development proposal responds to these issues.

The Cashel Palace – including the latest proposals – form part of the St Patrick’s Rock Masterplan area where it is an overall objective to improve the visitor experience to the town.

The hotel currently employs around 150 people in both part-time and full-time positions.

The planning application before Tipperary County Council says as well as securing the sustainability of direct and indirect employment by the hotel the construction phase will provide the full time equivalent of 67 jobs. This is expected to take between 12 and 15 months.

A decision is due from the planning authority by December 19th.