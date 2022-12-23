Canadian travel agents visit Tipp

By
Pat Murphy
-
Canadian travel agents visiting Cashel with Lauren Lamonday, Tourism Ireland (third left); and tour guide Barbara Hunter (left).

Top Canadian travel agents have been exploring Tipperary as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The aim of their visit was to highlight the Premier and Ireland as a year-round holiday destination for Canadian holidaymakers and to showcase some of our fantastic luxury and culinary experiences.

The group’s itinerary included a visit to the Cashel Palace Hotel.

Canada is an important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 248,000 Canadian visitors, whose visits delivered €209 million for the economy.