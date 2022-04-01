Campaign to boost outdoor tourism in Tipperary

Tipperary Tourism have launched a new Activities Map feature to promote outdoor activities in the county.

During the pandemic, there was a surge towards outdoor activities and that’s what this campaign is building on.

Tourism Development Officer, Marie Phelan told members of Nenagh Municipal District that this will highlight heritage sites, playgrounds, hiking and walking and more.

They have also developed sample packages for two day stays in Lorrha and three day stays in Lough Derg.

Marie added that this map will help to hone in on activities for multi generational family breaks with a focus on accessibility as well.

For more information see tipperary.com.