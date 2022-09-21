Cahir Tidy Towns hoping recent awards will lead to better results

The efforts of the local community in Cahir have been recognised once again.

Having been honoured with a Green Flag by An Taisce last week for the Inch Field the local Tidy Towns group have now secured funding under the AXA Parks Fund.

The project is one of 84 being undertaken by community groups across Ireland with funding totalling €900,000.

Local Councillor and Tidy Towns Group member Andy Moloney says the €6,000 will be put to good use.

“The plans here are to enhance the Viaduct area with semi-mature trees and also in the most recent award winning area of the Inch Field we have more works to do there with some semi-mature trees.

“A lot of the trees are starting to get old and we just want to keep planting. We have an award of €6,000 – it will go a long way to enhancing all those areas.”

The Cahir Tidy Towns Group is hoping that the recent honours will help them improve their marks in the competition.

“I suppose the end goal every year is to try and improve your points in Tidy Towns. I suppose with the Green Flag and the AXA Communities Award now and we’re also in the running for a Pride of Place award. If we can get those over the line it does look good when on your CV when you go next year with your entry form.

“Hopefully with all the awards we’re winning in recent times – its years and years of hard work to get this far – hopefully it will pay off and we’ll gain extra points. You never know maybe go from a Bronze to a Silver but the main thing is to hold your Bronze at the moment.”