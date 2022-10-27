Boost for those using the lake in Dromineer

An Bord Pleanála has cleared the way for improved amenities for those enjoying the lake at Dromineer.

Tipperary County Council sought approval to replace an existing shower block and toilet with a new Facility Centre for Water Sports Activity.

Fáilte Ireland has expressed its support for the development on the shores of Lough Derg.

An Bord Pleanála’s inspector said the proposed works were acceptable given that they would provide improved facilities for water-based activities on the lake and enhance the tourism and recreational amenities in Dromineer.