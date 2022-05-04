Beds for tourists in Carrick-on-Suir ‘out of action’ due to Ukrainian crisis

A number of local beds for tourists are out of action for tourists due to the Ukrainian Crisis.

Concerns over the impact that housing refugees was having on the local tourism sector were raised at the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal this month.

The executive said that while it is causing problems at the moment it is only temporary until more permanent locations are found.

Councillor Kieran Bourke questioned what would be done now that so many beds were out of action :

“What measures are put in place for beds and stay overs for tourists because a lot of our hotels are being used to house Ukrainian refugees.”

” This looks like it’s not going to be in the short term.”

“I think they weren’t prepared for that question. “