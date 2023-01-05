Ballingarry planning application stalled

Further information has been sought by Tipperary County Council on plans for a disused convent building in the Premier.

Donal Corcoran has submitted a number of planning applications in recent times for the old Convent complex in Ballingarry Lower which were either refused or deemed invalid.

This latest proposal was lodged in early November – it’s for a change of use to the existing buildings for use as tourist accommodation.

A digital hub is proposed for an existing school room while the disused chapel would be converted to a community building. If approved the Presentation National school would be converted to a café and showroom.

A decision was due from Tipperary County Council today – however planning officials have sought further information on the proposals.