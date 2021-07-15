Ambrose: Bike hire would be a huge boost for Blueway

A Clonmel councillor has called for bike hire to be made available on the Suir Blueway to enhance the facilities.

Fianna Fáil representative Siobhan Ambrose said she was delighted to see the idea being supported by the council, while Leader grants would allay much of the costs, including insurance for those who provide bike hire.

She told Tipp FM News the Blueway is a great resource, but could be improved, like in other areas.

“The Blueway is a huge success, we’re very fortunate to have it on our doorsteps – a wonderful natural amenity.”

“I think the number of people using it speaks for itself.”

“The one thing we’re missing is bicycle hire, if you go to Waterford, Dungarvan or that, you can hire bikes and unfortunately, you can’t do that in Clonmel, we don’t have the bicycle hire facility.”

“So, I put down in the notice of motion that the Council would explore this option.”

Councillor Ambrose is also looking for a bike hub, where there would be adult bikes with stabilisers and also bikes suitable for those with disabilities.

Anyone interested in establishing bike hire or a bike hub or providing the service to the Suir Blueway can contact South Tipperary Development Company.

They can be reached by post at Unit 2C, Carrigeen Commercial Park, Clogheen Road, Cahir, E21HV20, phone 052 7442652, by email on [email protected] or check out the website www.stdc.ie.