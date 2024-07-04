Additional funding has been approved for two key projects in Tipperary

Tipperary County Council plans for Roscrea and Cahir are to receive an extra €2 million under the Rural Regeneration Fund.

Works on Gantly Street in Roscrea will create an enhanced public realm that provides for social engagement, active travel and support for local businesses through increased footfall

The costings have now been revised upwards to €6.1 million with an additional €430,000 being allocated.

Similarly works in Cahir have also been approved for extra €1.6 million to match increased costs.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney says it means a number of important projects are now back on track.

“This funding will allow us to complete the development at the Craft Granary which will be the new three-storey state of the art library service – its going to be a very welcome addition to the town. So we welcome the funding that has come to finish both the car park and the library in this term of 2024 and the public realm and the business hub into 2025/26. So look without the funding – and the increased funding of €1.6 million – these works could not go ahead.”