33 Tipperary trails to benefit from Our Rural Future funding

Funding of €77,300 has been awarded to support walking trails across Tipperary.

The funding is being provided under Our Rural Future scheme and will see grants distributed to the local community groups responsible for managing the 33 successful walking trails across the county.

The allocations range from €1,000 to €3,000 and have been widely welcomed by representatives across Tipp who say this is a great boost that will hopefully encourage greater tourism.

The highest allocations went to Ormond Way, Multeen Way and the Knockmealdown Trails.

John G O’Dwyer a local author, with a number of books on Irish and Tipperary walks, says any funding of this nature is a positive but believes there should be more for St. Declan’s Way.

“€1,500 is all that was allocated to Declan’s way I think we need, we have the trail now but we need to get the message out there. I think we’ll need a much bigger investment in marketing….It is the first full walking trail of one week that is in the Pilgrimage category, that’s a very special category and Ireland is ideal because of our history and our reputation for both Christianity and Celtic spirituality as well.”

He was particularly pleased to see that some of the loops around Upperchurch/Drombane were successful, telling Tipp FM that they led the way with walking trails and deserve an update.

He says that now flexibility will be important so that committees can make full use of even a small allocation.

“The other thing I would like to see is as much flexibility as possible given to people, when it’s a small amount of money its important there’s not too many strings attached… trust the to do it.”