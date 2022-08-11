33 Tipperary trails to benefit from Our Rural Future funding

By
Sheila Naughton
-

Funding of €77,300 has been awarded to support walking trails across Tipperary.

The funding is being provided under Our Rural Future scheme and will see grants distributed to the local community groups responsible for managing the 33 successful walking trails across the county.

The allocations range from €1,000 to €3,000 and have been widely welcomed by representatives across Tipp who say this is a great boost that will hopefully encourage greater tourism.

The highest allocations went to Ormond Way, Multeen Way and the Knockmealdown Trails.

John G O’Dwyer a local author, with a number of books on Irish and Tipperary walks, says any funding of this nature is a positive but believes there should be more for St. Declan’s Way.

“€1,500 is all that was allocated to Declan’s way I think we need, we have the trail now but we need to get the message out there. I think we’ll need a much bigger investment in marketing….It is the first full walking trail of one week that is in the Pilgrimage category, that’s a very special category and Ireland is ideal because of our history and our reputation for both Christianity and Celtic spirituality as well.”

He was particularly pleased to see that some of the loops around Upperchurch/Drombane were successful, telling Tipp FM that they led the way with walking trails and deserve an update.

He says that now flexibility will be important so that committees can make full use of even a small allocation.

“The other thing I would like to see is as much flexibility as possible given to people, when it’s a small amount of money its important there’s not too many strings attached… trust the to do it.”

 

324 Tipperary Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society Glen of Aherlow – Woodland loop 2 €1,000
325 Tipperary Upperchurch / Drumbane and District Development Council Eamon a Chnoic Loop Spur – Upperchurch 2 €1,000
326 Tipperary Killoscully Development Association Killoscully Mass Path Looped Walk 2.5 €1,000
327 Tipperary Grange Development Group Grange – Grange loop 3 €1,000
328 Tipperary Slieveardagh Rural Development Loch Dhoire Bhile loop 3 €1,000
329 Tipperary Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society Glen of Aherlow – Bianconi loop 4 €1,000
330 Tipperary Knockmealdown Active Knockmealdowns Trails – Crough Loop 4 €1,000
331 Tipperary Upperchurch / Drumbane and District Development Council Knockalough – Red Hugh loop 4 €1,000
332 Tipperary Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society Lisvarrinane – Carrolls loop 5 €2,800
333 Tipperary Inch Trail Development Group Cosan Felim Inch Loop Walk 5.5 €2,800
334 Tipperary Knockmealdown Active Knockmealdowns Trails – Duck Pond Loop 5.5 €2,800
335 Tipperary Cloughjordan Community Development Committee The Loop of Laghile and Loughaun 5.75 €2,800
336 Tipperary Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society Glen of Aherlow – Rock an Thorabh loop 6 €2,800
337 Tipperary Grange Development Group Grange – Crag loop 6 €2,800
338 Tipperary Knockmealdown Active Goatenbridge – Knockballiniry 6 €2,800
339 Tipperary Upperchurch / Drumbane and District Development Council Knockalough – Knockalough loop 6 €2,800
340 Tipperary Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society Lisvarrinane – Padraigs loop 7 €2,800
341 Tipperary Upperchurch / Drumbane and District Development Council Birchhill loop 7 €2,800
342 Tipperary Knockmealdown Active Clogheen loop 7.9 €2,800
343 Tipperary Knockmealdown Active Knockmealdowns Trails – Sheep Hill Loop 8.6 €2,800
344 Tipperary Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society Glen of Aherlow – Millennium stone loop 9 €2,800
345 Tipperary Knockmealdown Active Knockmealdowns Trails – Knockmealdown Lakes Loop 9 €2,800
346 Tipperary Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society Glen of Aherlow – Ballinacourty loop 10 €2,800
347 Tipperary Upperchurch / Drumbane and District Development Council Upperchurch – Eamonn a Chnoic loop 10 €2,800
348 Tipperary Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society Lisvarrinane – Dolmen loop 11 €2,800
349 Tipperary Knockmealdown Active Knockmealdowns Trails – Knockroe Loop 11 €2,800
350 Tipperary Tipperary Trails Group/Sli Eala Trail Committee Sli Eala 11 €2,800
351 Tipperary Upperchurch / Drumbane and District Development Council Knockalough Extension Loop 11.2 €2,800
352 Tipperary Knockmealdown Active Goatenbridge – Liam Lynch 12 €2,800
353 Tipperary Knockmealdown Active Knockmealdown Trails – Knockmealdown Trail 30 €3,000
354 Tipperary Marl Bog / Multeen Way Group Multeen Way 37 €3,000
355 Tipperary Ormond Way Association Ormond Way 83 €3,000
356 Tipperary, Waterford* St Declan’s Way Management Committee St Declan’s Way 115 €1,500

 