Tourism boost to village on Tipperary-Kilkenny border

The way has been cleared to add to the tourism potential of a village on the Tipp – Kilkenny border.

Tipperary County Council has granted permission to construct five cottages on the outskirts of Ahenny which would be used as short-term holiday lets.

James Whelan applied for permission for the holiday cottages at Tinakilly last November with conditional planning approval given in recent days by Tipperary County Council.

The structures would replace five existing farmyard cottages which would have formed a Clachan or Hamlet – these have fallen into disrepair on the site near Ahenny.

According to the planning application lodged with the local authority the development is to appeal to environmentally conscious clientele with drinking water to be sourced from the existing private well while solar panels will serve the units with hot water.

Reconstituted stone from the original farmhouses has been incorporated into the design of most of the units while any remaining stone will be salvaged and used in the external landscaping where feasible.

The site is adjacent to the Lingaun Valley and the Ahenny High Crosses.