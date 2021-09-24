Toomevara farmer Tim Cullinan to retain IFA Presidency for another term

By
Michael Brophy
-
IFA President, Tim Cullinan. Photo © Tipp FM

Toomevara farmer Tim Cullinan has been returned unopposed as IFA President for another two year term.

IFA National Returning Officer Martin Stapleton has announced that nominations have closed for a range of positions including the IFA President and Deputy President.

Sitting President Tim Cullinan was the only nominee and has been returned unopposed for a second term, starting in January.

Elsewhere, Cork farmer Harold Kingston was also returned unopposed as Munster Regional Chair for another two year term.