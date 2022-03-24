‘Tone deaf’ for politicians to blame UHL overcrowding on ‘management issues’

A local healthcare worker says it’s ‘tone deaf’ for politicians to blame overcrowding in UHL on ‘management issues’.

Yesterday, local Senator Garret Ahearne welcomed a HIQA inquiry into the issue and referred to issues with management when addressing the causes.

However, Dean McGrath who works in the sector locally says there’s a myriad of issues and much of it is as a result of successive cuts from austerity years.

He told Tipp Today that he fears statements like Senator Ahearne’s absolve the government of their responsibilities:

“I wouldn’t want for politicians or people of a political persuasion to think that just because money goes into place that it some how absolves the Government or the Department of Health of overseeing improvements within the services… ensuring that things are staffed and resourced in the right way.”