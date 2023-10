Drivers are being warned to avoid a crash on the Tipp town to Bansha Road this evening (Thurday).

A truck hit a barrier at Kilshane about three miles outside the town at around 4.20pm.

The driver was not injured and no-one else was involved in the incident.

But the truck is now blocking the road and Gardai are asking motorists to take an alternative route via Golden or Cashel, and to avoid to avoid the area if possible, until the lorry can be moved from the scene.