Tipperary’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe is back in action today on Weekend Two of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The Ireland Sevens side are in Capetown hoping to improve on last weekend’s 6th place finish in Dubai.

Ireland play two games today, first up is Spain at 11.28am and then South Africa at 4.37pm.

Ireland’s final pool game is against Australia on Saturday at 11.47am.