TippFM heads into the IMRO Radio Awards tonight with four nominations.

Fran Curry is shortlisted for the Local/Regional Speech Broadcaster of the Year, and Tipp Today’s producer, Emma Hill, is nominated for Best Newcomer.

Following its success in the category at the IMRO Awards last year, Tipp Today has been nominated in the Local/Regional Current Affairs Programme category once again.

All stations, including TippFM, are in with a chance of winning Best Station of the Year tonight.