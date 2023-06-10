Tipperary’s Pride Festival kicks off today.

Taking place in Thurles from this afternoon there will be a host of events open to everyone especially those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride is celebrated annually in June and with the growing number of homophobic attacks in Ireland including the incident in Meath on a teenager in recent weeks it’s thought it’s particularly important this year.

There is a book signing at The Bookworm shop of ‘The Gay Bible’ by Sinead Huggins Young at 2pm, followed by a dance class at 3pm.

The main event is at 7pm in Barretts Coachyard Inn where a variety of events will be happening but full details are available online.