Tipperary’s new music festival hits Clonmel today.

When Next We Meet is taking place from later this evening at Raheen House Hotel and coincides with the start of the Junction Arts Festival.

The hope is that this will be a shared experience for those attending and the artists with spaces for food and drink and a range of music acts from a variety of genres.

Gates are opening at 5pm with music continuing until 11pm both days.

Eoin Hally singer with Vale, and co-organiser, said that a major driver was to allow people in the county to experience their favourite artists at home :

” There is so much great music around the Tipperary area where we live … but so often if I want to go se a band that I like play most of the time I have to go see them play to either Cork or Dublin.”

This is why they felt they needed to bring them to Clonmel and allow people locally to experience what the cities have.