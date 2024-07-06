Tipperary Ladies Footballers defeat Laois

The Tipperary ladies football team were hoping to retain their senior status this afternoon.

Peter Creedon’s side met Laois in their relegation semi-final at 2pm in Callan.

The Premier beat today’s opponents by 9 points in the league earlier in the year and while Tipp narrowly missed out on qualification from their group, Laois suffered heavy defeats to Galway and Cork in their group games.

And the Premier were once again successful today winning the game with a final score of Tipp 1-15, Laois 1-4.