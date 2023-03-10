Tipperary’s Kerry Condon honoured at ceremony in LA last night

Tipperary’s Kerry Condon was honoured at a ceremony in LA last night.

The Thurles actress, as well as fellow Irish stars Eve Hewson and Jessie Buckley were among those walking the ‘Green Carpet’ at the Oscar Wilde awards.

The Oscar Wilde Awards is organised by the US-Ireland Alliance and many turned out for event last night.

Culture, Arts and Media Minister, Catherine Martin, is in Los Angeles and she wants to develop stronger links with the entertainment industry there.

“Today, I met with Sony, Disney, and represetaives from Marvel. My focus is on maximising the opportuniy this week, where the eyes are focused on our 14 nominations in Ireland on developming stronger relationsips with film companies and production companies, and studios in the global capital of entertainment in LA.”

Samantha Mumba, who has strong connections to LA, was also among those attending the event.

“It’s fantastic. Oscar Wilde is an incredible event every year, but it’s so lovely, particularly this year, because there are so many great Irish productions being recognised, as they should, so it’s all that more special. ”

Irish language film An Cailin Ciuin got a special recognition award at the event.

Writer and director, Colm Bairéad, says those attending the event are proud to be there.

“This is amazing, It’s lovely to be here on the Green Carpet. It feels like a warm embrace, this whole thing. This is all the Irish of Hollywood.”