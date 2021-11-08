Tipperary woman living with dementia backs campaign for more understanding

People across Tipperary and the country are being encouraged to do more to support those living with dementia, as the Dementia Understand Together campaign runs all this week.

Marguerite Keating in Cashel was diagnosed with Alzheimers at the age of 55 and is a member of the Irish Dementia Working Group.

She told Tipp Today about the struggles of getting a diagnosis at her age, but how things like staying active, eating well and continuing to paint have all kept her well.

“For me, when I was diagnosed, I was waiting nine months before my diagnosis came through.

“But, I was very unwell, I was very confused, and I had been told to give up work, not to drive and to get my affairs in order.

“It felt like that was the end of it and that’s very harsh for someone at 55.”

500,000 people have been affected by dementia, and people are becoming more understanding and empathetic of people with dementia.

Here are a few things that can help;

See the person, not the dementia,

Talk about dementia,

Ask how you can help,

Stay in touch,

Support the person to keep up hobbies and interests,

Make sure your service or space is easy to use.

For more information and support, call the national helpline on 1800 341 341 or visit www.understandtogether.ie.

Listen back to the full interview here.